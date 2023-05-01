B. Riley Boosts Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $205.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $160.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 174.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $9,832,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.