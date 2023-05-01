B. Riley Cuts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $198.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.67. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

