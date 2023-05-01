Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.47 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

