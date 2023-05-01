Bank of America Cuts PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $44.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 13.8 %

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.