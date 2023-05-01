Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

