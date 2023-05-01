Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,310 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,270 shares of company stock worth $800,096. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.