Bank of Montreal Can Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,739,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.