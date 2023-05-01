Bank of Montreal Can Has $642,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of ARWR opened at $35.41 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

