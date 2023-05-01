Bank of Montreal Can Sells 114,797 Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000.

BWC opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

