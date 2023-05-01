Bank of Montreal Can Sells 388,223 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 388,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.