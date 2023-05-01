Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

