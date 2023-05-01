Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 246.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.