Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,500. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.56 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

