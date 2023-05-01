Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,368.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,298.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,298.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

