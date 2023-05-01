Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,347 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.8 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

