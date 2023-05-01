Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,844 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

