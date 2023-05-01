Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

