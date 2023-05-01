Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TLT opened at $106.46 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.