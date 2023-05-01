Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile



Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

