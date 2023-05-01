Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $214,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $95.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

