Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $284,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.1 %
SU opened at $31.32 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.
Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.
Read More
