Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $39,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA opened at $0.89 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $559.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

