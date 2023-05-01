Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $74,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.
QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,423,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,699,486. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
