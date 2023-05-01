Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $299,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,375,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

NYSE:ELV opened at $468.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.