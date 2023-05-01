Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $65,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.