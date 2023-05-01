Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $65,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.
Canopy Growth Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
