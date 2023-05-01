Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

