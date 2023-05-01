Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 31.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.
Matterport Trading Down 2.1 %
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 81.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Matterport
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.