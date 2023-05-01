Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 31.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Matterport Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $678.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 81.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.