Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 124 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in KLA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLAC stock opened at $386.54 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

