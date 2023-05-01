Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 15,927 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Clarivate by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 49,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Clarivate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

