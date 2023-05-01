Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

