Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

