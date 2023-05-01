Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $206.32 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.