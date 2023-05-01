Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 100,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

