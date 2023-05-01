Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,304 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.