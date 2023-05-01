Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 260 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

VLO opened at $114.67 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

