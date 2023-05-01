Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 30,557 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,670,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,272,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 86,555,375 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

