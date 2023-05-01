Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

