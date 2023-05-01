Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,023 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $178.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

