Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $264,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.88 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

