Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $368,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $167.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

