Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $43.45 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

