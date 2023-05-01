Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. American National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Shares of DLTR opened at $153.71 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

