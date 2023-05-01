Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.