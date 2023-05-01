Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BBSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

