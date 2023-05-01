Beachbody (BODY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Beachbody to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Beachbody has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Beachbody had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Beachbody to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BODY opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BODY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BODY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

