Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

