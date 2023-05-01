BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 249.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 829,701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

