BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $39.97.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

