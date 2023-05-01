BMO Capital Markets Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $240.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.54. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.