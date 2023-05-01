BMO Capital Markets Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $240.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.30.
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
NYSE:NSC opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.54. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.
