BMO Capital Markets Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

